América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.02 and last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 136960 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on América Móvil in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $20.80 to $17.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of América Móvil from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.48.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in América Móvil by 30.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 228,856 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in América Móvil by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,213,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,479,000 after purchasing an additional 33,006 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 125.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 36,520 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in América Móvil by 16.0% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in América Móvil by 270.1% in the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,795,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after buying an additional 1,310,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

