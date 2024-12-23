American Airlines Group Enters into Credit Agreement Amendments

American Airlines Group Inc. and American Airlines, Inc. recently disclosed the entry into substantial credit agreement amendments with lenders and loan parties. American Airlines, Inc. and American Airlines Group Inc., commonly known as AAG, concluded two key agreements on December 19, 2024, and December 23, 2024. These amendments relate to credit and guaranty agreements with specific parties involved.

The December 19, 2024, amendment, termed as the Tenth Amendment, centered on the Prior 2013 Credit Agreement, swopping the Prior 2013 Term Loans amounting to $980 million with Replacement 2013 Term Loans of equal value. The new loans are subjected to different interest rates and amendments, such as a reduced liquidity threshold and no cost spread adjustments.

In a similar vein, on December 23, 2024, a Third Amendment was executed, focusing on the Prior 2023 Credit Agreement. It replaced the Prior 2023 Term Loans worth $1,089 million with Replacement 2023 Term Loans. These Replacement Loans are structured with varying interest rates and terms akin to the Previous Term Loans.

It is crucial to highlight that these summaries do not encompass comprehensive details of the agreements but should rather serve as an overview. For detailed insights, reference to the original amendments, available as exhibit documents, is encouraged for a more thorough understanding of the modifications.

Moreover, the financial statements, as well as associated exhibits, play a crucial role in providing a comprehensive view of the financial transactions. It is advisable to refer to the specific financial statements and exhibits disclosed for a detailed analysis.

The articles of the agreements are set to influence the financial landscape of American Airlines Group Inc. and its subsidiaries, showcasing a foray into nuanced financial maneuvers. These steps mark a strategic approach by the company to navigate the financial terrain effectively and adapt to evolving market conditions.

