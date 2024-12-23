American Battery Technology Announces $5M Registered Direct Offering

American Battery Technology Company, a leading integrated critical battery materials firm, recently disclosed it has executed a Securities Purchase Agreement with two institutional investors for the acquisition of 5,000,000 shares and warrants for an aggregate of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock. The offering was priced at $1.00 per share and associated warrant, with the warrants exercisable at $1.10 per share. These instruments will be immediately exercisable and have a five-year term from the initial exercise date.

The offering, which is anticipated to generate gross proceeds of around $5 million, precedes the deduction of placement agent fees and additional estimated offering expenses. Furthermore, a mandated 20% excess cash payment to specific debtholders of the company will be made from these proceeds. The closing of this offering is scheduled to occur on or around December 23, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners has been appointed as the exclusive placement agent for this offering. The transactions are conducted pursuant to a Registration Statement on Form S-3, with this public offering facilitated under the designated effective Registration Statement.

Moreover, as part of this strategic move, American Battery Technology Company unveiled a press release on December 20, 2024, detailing the specifics of the initiated transaction. It’s important to note that the details shared in the press release and the associated 8-K filing do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities and are to be understood independently from any regulatory restrictions.

American Battery Technology Company, headquartered in Reno, Nevada, has positioned itself as a frontrunner in developing groundbreaking technologies for locally produced and recycled battery metals. These commodities are of vital importance to meet the burgeoning demand from electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and stationary storage sectors. The company is committed to advancing a circular supply chain for battery metals, propelling the global shift toward electrification and sustainable energy.

It must be emphasized that the announcement could contain certain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could potentially lead to deviations from expected results. These uncertainties include economic conditions, regulatory matters, and fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, among other factors. Interested parties are encouraged to refer to the company’s SEC filings for more information on these risks and uncertainties.

About American Battery Technology

American Battery Technology Company, a battery materials company, engages in supplying battery metals. The company explores for resources of battery metals; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

