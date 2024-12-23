American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.80.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American International Group from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $72.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.05. American International Group has a one year low of $65.78 and a one year high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 60.7% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

