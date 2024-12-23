American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Director Sells $141,590.07 in Stock

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) Director James G. Davis sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $141,590.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,548.52. The trade was a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AMWD opened at $80.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.59. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $76.57 and a one year high of $106.57.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.29 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 195.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Woodmark by 31.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMWD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on American Woodmark from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on American Woodmark from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

