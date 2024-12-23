American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Director Sells $141,590.07 in Stock

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) Director James G. Davis sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $141,590.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,548.52. The trade was a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
American Woodmark Stock Performance
Shares of AMWD opened at $80.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.59. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $76.57 and a one year high of $106.57.
American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.29 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Woodmark
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on AMWD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on American Woodmark from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on American Woodmark from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.
Read Our Latest Report on American Woodmark
American Woodmark Company Profile
American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.
Featured Articles
