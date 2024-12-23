AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.33.

Several research firms have commented on AMN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AMN

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

Institutional Trading of AMN Healthcare Services

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $90,810.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,595. This represents a 6.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,640,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,663 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,349,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3,753.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,263,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,721,000 after buying an additional 1,230,543 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 95.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 775,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,710,000 after buying an additional 378,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 54.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 773,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,768,000 after buying an additional 272,552 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $22.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $873.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.04. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $80.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.23.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $687.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.08 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.