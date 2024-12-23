Analysts Set Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT at C$131.33

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$131.33.
BMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$127.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Desjardins cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$147.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.
Insider Activity at Bank of Montreal
Bank of Montreal Stock Performance
TSE:BMO opened at C$138.84 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$109.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$147.54. The firm has a market cap of C$101.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$132.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$122.50.
Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.35%.
About Bank of Montreal
Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.
