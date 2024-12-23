Analysts Set Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Price Target at $10.89

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.78.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRK. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.
Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $15.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.88 and a beta of 0.57. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.
Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.75 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.
