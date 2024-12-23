Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 10835 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Arianne Phosphate Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$27.39 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Arianne Phosphate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. Arianne Phosphate Inc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicoutimi, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arianne Phosphate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arianne Phosphate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.