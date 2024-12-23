Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 10835 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Arianne Phosphate Stock Down 3.6 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$27.39 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Arianne Phosphate Company Profile
Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. Arianne Phosphate Inc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicoutimi, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arianne Phosphate
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Dow Jones: A Relevant Benchmark or a Relic of the Past?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Big-Name Stocks Just Announced Big-Time Dividend Increases
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Market Overreaction: 2 Stocks to Buy on the Way Down
Receive News & Ratings for Arianne Phosphate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arianne Phosphate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.