Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) VP Purchases $44,840.00 in Stock

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) VP Ravi Ramesh Srinivas bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $44,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,840. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ascent Industries Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACNT opened at $11.33 on Monday. Ascent Industries Co. has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $114.35 million, a PE ratio of -66.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01.

Institutional Trading of Ascent Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACNT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascent Industries in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Values Added Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascent Industries in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascent Industries by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ascent Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 197,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Ascent Industries Company Profile

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.

