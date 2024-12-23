Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Major Shareholder Stacy Hock Sells 8,571 Shares

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $193,276.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,691,970.20. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stacy Hock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $181,019.52.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $184,190.79.

Shares of NYSE:AESI opened at $21.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $20.96. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.93 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 93.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AESI. Pickering Energy Partners lowered shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Atlas Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays cut Atlas Energy Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AESI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 313.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 328.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 101.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 47.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

