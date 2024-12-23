B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,695 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Vuzix during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vuzix in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vuzix by 219.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 76,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Vuzix during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Trading Up 18.3 %

VUZI opened at $4.40 on Monday. Vuzix Co. has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a market cap of $323.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense, and consumer markets. The company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays, and augmented reality, as well as original equipment manufacturer waveguide optical components and display engines.

