B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,603 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,918,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,035,000 after buying an additional 5,768,117 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Haleon by 67.8% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 8,887,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Haleon by 8.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,753,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,009 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Haleon by 49.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,152,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,954,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after purchasing an additional 954,622 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group raised Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Haleon Stock Performance

NYSE HLN opened at $9.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

