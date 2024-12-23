B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OII. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 23.1% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 100,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 32.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 132,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 32,297 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,365,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,601,000 after buying an additional 1,105,263 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 24,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,895,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,023,000 after acquiring an additional 36,593 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Stock Up 1.3 %

OII stock opened at $24.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 2.39. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average of $25.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $679.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.69 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OII. Barclays upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

