Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Plans Dividend of $0.49

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4913 per share by the bank on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.
Bank of Communications Trading Up 5.6 %
OTCMKTS:BCMXY opened at $20.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. Bank of Communications has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31.
About Bank of Communications
