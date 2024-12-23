Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Plans Dividend of $0.49

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4913 per share by the bank on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

Bank of Communications Trading Up 5.6 %

OTCMKTS:BCMXY opened at $20.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. Bank of Communications has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31.

Get Bank of Communications alerts:

About Bank of Communications

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services in China. The company offers savings deposit products, including demand deposits, lump-sum deposits and withdrawal, time deposit of small savings for lump-sum withdrawal, interest withdrawal on principal deposited, time-demand deposit, call deposit, swap management, and education deposit; personal certificate of deposit; salary financing A; and foreign currency deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.