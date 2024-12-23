Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Plans Dividend of $0.49

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2024

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4913 per share by the bank on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

Bank of Communications Trading Up 5.6 %

OTCMKTS:BCMXY opened at $20.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. Bank of Communications has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31.

About Bank of Communications

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services in China. The company offers savings deposit products, including demand deposits, lump-sum deposits and withdrawal, time deposit of small savings for lump-sum withdrawal, interest withdrawal on principal deposited, time-demand deposit, call deposit, swap management, and education deposit; personal certificate of deposit; salary financing A; and foreign currency deposit.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.