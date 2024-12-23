Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.99 and last traded at C$12.83, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.80.

Big Banc Split Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.55. The company has a market cap of C$17.19 million and a PE ratio of 320.75.

Big Banc Split Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Big Banc Split’s payout ratio is 1,975.00%.

Big Banc Split Company Profile

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

