BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.84, but opened at $5.02. BitFuFu shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 39,060 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BitFuFu in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Get BitFuFu alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BitFuFu

BitFuFu Stock Up 2.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BitFuFu

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in BitFuFu by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of BitFuFu in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BitFuFu in the third quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

About BitFuFu

(Get Free Report)

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BitFuFu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BitFuFu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.