Brokerages Set Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Target Price at $18.54

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.54.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $18.61 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.
Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $589.54 million, a P/E ratio of -358.13, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61.
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.
