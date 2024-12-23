BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.17, but opened at $10.44. BW LPG shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 196,107 shares changing hands.

BW LPG Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93.

BW LPG Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

Institutional Trading of BW LPG

About BW LPG

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BW LPG during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BW LPG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in BW LPG during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in BW LPG during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in BW LPG by 644.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period.

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

