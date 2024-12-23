BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.17, but opened at $10.44. BW LPG shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 196,107 shares changing hands.
BW LPG Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93.
BW LPG Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.
Institutional Trading of BW LPG
About BW LPG
BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BW LPG
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Dow Jones: A Relevant Benchmark or a Relic of the Past?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Big-Name Stocks Just Announced Big-Time Dividend Increases
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Time to Board Carnival Cruise Lines’ Stock Price Rally
Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.