CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, CIBC Analyst Says

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.65% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CAE from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on CAE from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.44.
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.
