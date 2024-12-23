Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG) Insider Acquires £10,013.44 in Stock

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Get Free Report) insider Nick (Philip) Rodgers acquired 31,292 shares of Cambridge Cognition stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £10,013.44 ($12,586.02).
Cambridge Cognition Price Performance
Shares of Cambridge Cognition stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 34 ($0.43). The stock had a trading volume of 241,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,063. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 28.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 36.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.53. Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 26.40 ($0.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 60 ($0.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £14.26 million, a PE ratio of -850.00 and a beta of 0.72.
Cambridge Cognition Company Profile
