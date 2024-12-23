Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder Buys 608 Shares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$145.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,307.74.

Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 25th, Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 543 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$157.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,539.88.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up C$0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$146.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,014. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$143.72 and a 12 month high of C$181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$91.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$153.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$158.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Veritas upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ATB Capital upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$176.00 to C$169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$179.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$171.07.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

