Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$1.25 to C$1.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Canfor Pulp Products traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 74009 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.11. The firm has a market cap of C$50.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.33.

About Canfor Pulp Products

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.