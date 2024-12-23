Celularity Inc. Holds Annual Meeting and Reports Voting Results**

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELU) recently conducted its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on December 19, 2024. During the meeting, shareholders voted on various proposals as outlined in the company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 19, 2024.

Get alerts:

The first proposal involved the election of a nominee to serve as the Class III Director on Celularity’s Board of Directors until the 2027 Annual Meeting or until his respective successor is elected and qualified, or in case of earlier resignation or removal. Robert J. Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., was elected with 10,250,294 votes in favor, 53,960 votes withheld, and 3,285,202 broker non-votes.

The second proposal aimed at ratifying the appointment of EisnerAmper LLP as Celularity’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The voting results showed 13,561,068 votes in favor, 24,211 votes against, 4,177 abstentions, and no broker non-votes.

As required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Celularity Inc. confirmed the submission of matters to a vote of security holders through the regulation of Form 8-K. The document was signed on December 20, 2024, by Robert J. Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman, and CEO of Celularity Inc.

The company, classified as an emerging growth company per Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933, successfully concluded its Annual Meeting of Stockholders with both proposals receiving affirmative votes from the shareholders.

For further details on the voting outcomes and the resolutions passed during the meeting, interested parties can refer to the official filings of Celularity Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Celularity’s 8K filing here.

About Celularity

(Get Free Report)

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.

Featured Articles