Critical Analysis: General Enterprise Ventures (GEVI) & The Competition

Profitability

This table compares General Enterprise Ventures and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Enterprise Ventures -544.66% -162.24% -104.56% General Enterprise Ventures Competitors -741.02% -3.86% -5.98%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.4% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

General Enterprise Ventures has a beta of 5.16, indicating that its share price is 416% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Enterprise Ventures’ competitors have a beta of 1.85, indicating that their average share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio General Enterprise Ventures $520,000.00 -$10.10 million -8.50 General Enterprise Ventures Competitors $6.41 billion $196.51 million 21.43

This table compares General Enterprise Ventures and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

General Enterprise Ventures’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than General Enterprise Ventures. General Enterprise Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

General Enterprise Ventures competitors beat General Enterprise Ventures on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

General Enterprise Ventures Company Profile

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers CitroTech products for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. in October 2021. General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

