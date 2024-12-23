Critical Analysis: Susquehanna Bancshares (NASDAQ:SUSQ) versus Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Susquehanna Bancshares (NASDAQ:SUSQ – Get Free Report) and Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) are both finance, insurance, and real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Susquehanna Bancshares and Alerus Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Susquehanna Bancshares alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Susquehanna Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alerus Financial $170.07 million 2.98 $11.70 million $0.16 124.94

Alerus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Susquehanna Bancshares.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Susquehanna Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00 Alerus Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a summary of current ratings for Susquehanna Bancshares and Alerus Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Alerus Financial has a consensus price target of $23.20, indicating a potential upside of 16.06%. Given Alerus Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alerus Financial is more favorable than Susquehanna Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.3% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Susquehanna Bancshares and Alerus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Susquehanna Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Alerus Financial 1.01% 6.02% 0.54%

Summary

Alerus Financial beats Susquehanna Bancshares on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Susquehanna Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business operations primarily through its commercial bank subsidiary, Susquehanna Bank, and other subsidiaries in the mid-Atlantic region to provide a range of retail and commercial banking and financial products and services. It provides a range of retail banking services, including checking, savings and club accounts, check cards, debit cards, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, home equity lines of credit, residential mortgage loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, personal loans, and internet and mobile banking services. It also provides a range of commercial banking services, including business checking accounts, cash management services, money market accounts, land acquisition and development loans, commercial loans, floor plan, equipment and working capital lines of credit, small business loans and internet banking services.

About Alerus Financial

(Get Free Report)

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, business term loans, lines of credit, and commercial real estate loans, as well as construction and land development loans; consumer lending products, including residential first mortgage loans; installment loans and lines of credit; and second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, health savings accounts, and other benefit services, as well as individual retirement accounts; and financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust, estate administration, and custody services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards, online banking, mobile banking/wallet, payment, private banking, payroll accounts, flex spending accounts, administration, and government health insurance program services. It offers banking services in North Dakota, Minnesota, and Arizona; and retirement and benefit plans through offices located in Michigan, Minnesota, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as First National Bank North Dakota and changed its name to Alerus Financial Corporation in 2000. Alerus Financial Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Susquehanna Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Susquehanna Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.