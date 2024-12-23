Critical Comparison: Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) & Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) and Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Merus and Tenax Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus -680.61% -38.89% -31.16% Tenax Therapeutics N/A -46.00% -42.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Merus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Tenax Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Merus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Tenax Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus 0 0 12 2 3.14 Tenax Therapeutics 0 0 4 1 3.20

This is a summary of current recommendations for Merus and Tenax Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Merus presently has a consensus target price of $85.64, suggesting a potential upside of 104.63%. Tenax Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 185.20%. Given Tenax Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tenax Therapeutics is more favorable than Merus.

Volatility & Risk

Merus has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenax Therapeutics has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Merus and Tenax Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus $43.95 million 65.19 -$154.94 million ($3.95) -10.59 Tenax Therapeutics N/A N/A -$7.71 million N/A N/A

Tenax Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Merus.

Summary

Merus beats Tenax Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1. The company is also developing MCLA-158, which is in a phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; MCLA-145, which is in phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; MCLA-129, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer and other solid tumors; and ONO-4685 that is Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed/refractory T cell lymphoma. In addition, it has collaboration agreement with Betta Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd for the research and development of stage bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-129; collaboration with Incyte Corporation for the development of MCLA-145; and collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to discover novel antibody-based trispecific T-cell engagers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

