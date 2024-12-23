Dr. Hönle (ETR:HNL) Trading 0.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Dr. Hönle AG (ETR:HNL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €7.66 ($7.98) and last traded at €7.52 ($7.83). 7,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €7.50 ($7.81).
Dr. Hönle Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.45.
Dr. Hönle Company Profile
Dr. Hönle AG engages in the supply of industrial UV technologies and systems in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Adhesives, Equipment & Systems, and Glass & Lamps. The Adhesives segment provides industrial adhesives for applications, such as consumer electronics, automotive, optics and opto-electronics, medical technology, and glass processing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dr. Hönle
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Dow Jones: A Relevant Benchmark or a Relic of the Past?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Big-Name Stocks Just Announced Big-Time Dividend Increases
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Market Overreaction: 2 Stocks to Buy on the Way Down
Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Hönle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Hönle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.