Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) Insider David Simpson Sells 27,766 Shares of Stock

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Free Report) insider David Simpson sold 27,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.21), for a total value of £48,868.16 ($61,423.03).

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 181 ($2.28). The stock had a trading volume of 168,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,736. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 189.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £200.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1,005.56 and a beta of 0.53. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 144.03 ($1.81) and a one year high of GBX 204 ($2.56).

Get Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,444.44%.

About Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.