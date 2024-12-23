Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) and Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Financial Review

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) and Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and Endologix”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics $7.32 million 3.18 -$35.33 million ($1.38) -0.53 Endologix N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Endologix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Co-Diagnostics.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Endologix 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Co-Diagnostics and Endologix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Co-Diagnostics currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 105.48%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Co-Diagnostics is more favorable than Endologix.

Profitability

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and Endologix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics -563.93% -54.94% -49.28% Endologix N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Endologix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Co-Diagnostics beats Endologix on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Co-Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting. It also provides PCR diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus. In addition, the company offers three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications; tests that identify genetic traits in plant and animal genomes; and portable diagnostic device designed to bring PCR to patients in point-of-care and at-home settings. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Endologix

(Get Free Report)

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system. It also provides endovascular aneurysm sealing system (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, the company offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions, which allow physicians to customize the implant to fit the patient's anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the delivery of its EVAR and EVAS products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of third party distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. On July 5, 2020, Endologix, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas. It is in joint administration with TriVascular Sales LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.