Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39, RTT News reports. Ennis had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

Ennis Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of EBF stock opened at $20.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $537.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.41. Ennis has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

