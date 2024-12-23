Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,394,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 160,409 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $46,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

