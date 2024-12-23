Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 4,382 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Financial Designs Corp grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Financial Designs Corp now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOL stock opened at $25.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.22. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $26.65.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

