Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,356,000 after purchasing an additional 420,007 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,111,000 after buying an additional 200,427 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,488,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,670,000 after buying an additional 60,868 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,537,000 after acquiring an additional 139,651 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,046.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,211 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

IVE opened at $191.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $170.13 and a twelve month high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

