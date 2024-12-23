GEE Group Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2024 ResultsUnited States Securities and Exchange Commission filings reveal that GEE Group Inc. (NYSE: JOB) recently disclosed its financial performance for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024. In a press rele

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2024

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read GEE Group’s 8K filing here.

About GEE Group

(Get Free Report)

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

Read More