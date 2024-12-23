Glanbia (LON:GLB) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.46 ($0.17), with a volume of 8790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.36 ($0.17).
The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 14.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.47.
Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.
