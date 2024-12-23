Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.79, but opened at $13.37. Gold Fields shares last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 640,147 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 3,588,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,476,000 after purchasing an additional 324,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

