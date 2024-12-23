Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) and Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) Head-To-Head Survey

Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Free Report) and Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Houston American Energy has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gran Tierra Energy has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Houston American Energy and Gran Tierra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Houston American Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Gran Tierra Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gran Tierra Energy has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.37%. Given Gran Tierra Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gran Tierra Energy is more favorable than Houston American Energy.

12.2% of Houston American Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Houston American Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Houston American Energy and Gran Tierra Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houston American Energy $640,348.00 24.52 -$3.21 million ($0.32) -3.75 Gran Tierra Energy $629.50 million 0.32 -$6.29 million $1.43 4.56

Houston American Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gran Tierra Energy. Houston American Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gran Tierra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Houston American Energy and Gran Tierra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houston American Energy -544.15% -6.10% -5.86% Gran Tierra Energy 7.17% 11.36% 3.28%

Summary

Gran Tierra Energy beats Houston American Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its principal properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the South American country of Colombia, and the onshore Louisiana Gulf Coast region. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

