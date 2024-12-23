Grizzly Discoveries (CVE:GZD) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 20000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Grizzly Discoveries Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.34.
Grizzly Discoveries Company Profile
Grizzly Discoveries Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals properties Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interests in Greenwood Project covering approximately 180,000 contiguous acres in South-central British Columbia; and the Robocop property comprising of five mineral claims that covers an area of 5,864 acres located in southeastern British Columbia.
