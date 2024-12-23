Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $111,895.98 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $111,895.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,454,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,119,121.30. The trade was a 0.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hagerty Stock Performance

NYSE:HGTY traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,854. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hagerty

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hagerty by 376.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 76,740 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hagerty by 10.0% in the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Hagerty by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hagerty by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Caz Investments LP increased its holdings in Hagerty by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

