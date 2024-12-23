Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 664,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 106,788 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $7,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,286,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,492,000 after purchasing an additional 25,432 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 269.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 306,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 223,432 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 217.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 305,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 209,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth $239,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, Director Diana Glassman sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $159,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,762.02. The trade was a 37.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $1,677,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 112,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,697.58. This trade represents a 60.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 484,419 shares of company stock worth $5,394,094. Corporate insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $9.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 225.81 and a beta of 2.45. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $342.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.74 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLX. Raymond James started coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

