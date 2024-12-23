Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Trading Down 17.6% – What’s Next?

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Free Report) dropped 17.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 334,501 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 215% from the average daily volume of 106,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Highland Copper Trading Down 15.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

About Highland Copper

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. Its primary properties include the Copperwood project; and the White Pine North project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

