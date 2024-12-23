HSBC (LON:HSBA) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 770 ($9.68) and last traded at GBX 763.80 ($9.60), with a volume of 2147000000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 764.40 ($9.61).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 795 ($9.99).

HSBC Stock Performance

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of £139.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 859.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 716.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 686.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,393.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Georges Elhedery purchased 41,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 718 ($9.02) per share, with a total value of £299,549.60 ($376,507.79). 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HSBC

With assets of $3.0tn and operations in 62 countries and territories at 31 December 2022, HSBC is one of the largest banking and financial services organisations in the world. We serve approximately 39 million personal, wealth and corporate customers through three global businesses. We have around 180,000 shareholders in 126 countries and territories.

