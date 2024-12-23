Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Shares Up 11.3% – Should You Buy?

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 11.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 8.85 ($0.11). Approximately 681,484 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 244,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.95 ($0.10).

Indus Gas Stock Up 12.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.14. The stock has a market cap of £16.38 million, a P/E ratio of 111.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.40.

About Indus Gas

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

