Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.14 and last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 53983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Stock Up 4.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $233.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.67.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.53 billion for the quarter.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Cuts Dividend
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.
