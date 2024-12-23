Insider Buying: Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTM) Insider Buys 27,800 Shares of Stock

Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTM – Get Free Report) insider Mahesh Choudhury purchased 27,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $30,302.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 259,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,147.12. This trade represents a 11.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mahesh Choudhury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Mahesh Choudhury acquired 6,900 shares of Connectm Technology Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,658.00.

Connectm Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CNTM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,750. Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.91.

Institutional Trading of Connectm Technology Solutions

Connectm Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CNTM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Connectm Technology Solutions stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 149,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Connectm Technology Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About Connectm Technology Solutions

ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc, a technology company, focuses on advancing the electrification economy by integrating electrified energy assets with its AI-driven technology solutions platform. It provides residential and light commercial buildings, and all-electric original equipment manufacturers with a platform to accelerate the transition to solar and all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation.

