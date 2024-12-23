Insider Buying: Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN) Director Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN – Get Free Report) Director Salim Manji purchased 25,000 shares of Extendicare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.07 per share, with a total value of C$251,835.00.

Extendicare Stock Performance

Extendicare Inc has a 12-month low of C$6.18 and a 12-month high of C$10.90.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc (Extendicare) is a provider of post-acute and long-term senior care services. The Company offering post-acute, rehabilitative therapies and long-term care through its network of owned and operated senior care centers that include nursing centers in the United States and nursing centers in Canada.

