Insider Buying: Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN) Director Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2024

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UNGet Free Report) Director Salim Manji purchased 25,000 shares of Extendicare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.07 per share, with a total value of C$251,835.00.

Extendicare Stock Performance

Extendicare Inc has a 12-month low of C$6.18 and a 12-month high of C$10.90.

About Extendicare

(Get Free Report)

Extendicare Inc (Extendicare) is a provider of post-acute and long-term senior care services. The Company offering post-acute, rehabilitative therapies and long-term care through its network of owned and operated senior care centers that include nursing centers in the United States and nursing centers in Canada.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Extendicare (TSE:EXE.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.