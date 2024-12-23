Insider Selling: General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insider Sells 1,041 Shares of Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $67,144.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,546.50. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

General Mills Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GIS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,379,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,833. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in General Mills by 400.0% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in General Mills by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.56.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

