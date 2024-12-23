Insider Selling: Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY) Director Sells 25,100 Shares of Stock

Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) Director Volkow Ben sold 25,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total value of $13,052.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 395,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,680.80. This represents a 5.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Volkow Ben also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Volkow Ben sold 9,500 shares of Urgent.ly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total value of $4,560.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Volkow Ben sold 1,100 shares of Urgent.ly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $616.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Volkow Ben sold 15,200 shares of Urgent.ly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $10,032.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Volkow Ben sold 5,700 shares of Urgent.ly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $3,762.00.

Urgent.ly Price Performance

ULY opened at $0.50 on Monday. Urgent.ly Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 million, a PE ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Urgent.ly ( NASDAQ:ULY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.25 million for the quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Urgent.ly from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Urgent.ly Company Profile

Urgent.ly Inc offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery.

Featured Articles

