International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Announces Changes in Board of Directors

On December 19, 2024, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, reporting significant updates regarding its board of directors.

Three board members, Roger W. Ferguson, Jr., John Davidson, and Christina Gold, have communicated their decision not to stand for re-election at the upcoming 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Each of these members intends to remain on the board until the conclusion of their respective terms at the 2025 Annual Meeting. Importantly, their decision to retire was clarified to have no connection to any disagreements with the company, its management, or the board on any matters related to operations, policies, or practices.

Additionally, IFF announced the appointment of Kevin O’Byrne to succeed Roger W. Ferguson, Jr. as Chair of the Board, effective from the 2025 Annual Meeting, subject to O’Byrne’s re-election during the meeting. Simultaneously, Vincent Intrieri has been requested by Icahn Capital LP to replace Gary Hu as the Icahn Designee director, with Hu set to step down from the board by December 31, 2024. Gary Hu also expressed that his departure was not due to any disagreements with IFF.

Furthermore, Cynthia Jamison, Dr. Mehmood Khan, and Vincent Intrieri have been named as new board members, slated to commence their roles on January 1, 2025. Cynthia Jamison, a seasoned executive, will serve on the Board’s Audit Committee and Transaction Committee. Dr. Mehmood Khan, a notable figure in global health initiatives, will be part of the Innovation Committee, while Vincent Intrieri, a well-established investment figure, will contribute to the Audit Committee and Transaction Committee.

The 8-K filing highlighted that each new board member, except Vincent Intrieri, has no formal arrangements or understandings with any other party as to their appointments. These appointments also involve compliance with IFF’s previously disclosed director compensation arrangements.

Overall, the changes in the board composition reflect a strategic move by International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. to bring diverse expertise and skills to its leadership team, reinforcing the company’s commitment to governance and performance.

The filing was signed off by Jennifer A. Johnson, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary, on December 19, 2024.

